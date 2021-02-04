Left Menu

S.Korea to boost Seoul housing stock by 10% to calm buying frenzy

President Moon's Democratic Party is fighting to retain the mayor's offices as the main opposition conservatives pick up momentum with criticism of his failures to deliver on his economic policy pledges. "Stabilising the real estate market is a top priority, not just because we need to stabilize asset prices but also for housing welfare, to address income inequality and keep workers motivated and society stable," finance minister Hong Nam-ki said in a policy meeting.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 07:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 07:49 IST
S.Korea to boost Seoul housing stock by 10% to calm buying frenzy

South Korea on Thursday said it would significantly ramp up construction of new houses across the country to tackle surging home prices, a plan that would increase the number of Seoul dwellings by 10%. The Moon Jae-in government said it will add 830,000 new homes by 2025 across the country, 320,000 of which will be in Seoul. The measure is the 25th by the left-leaning Moon administration to slow soaring home prices and comes as both sales and rental prices surge despite tighter mortgage curbs and heavier real estate taxes.

The move suggests the policy focus is shifting to boosting supply after efforts to discourage demand through loan curbs and taxes failed to calm the market. Stocks of Korean building companies rose with concrete parts maker Tongyang Pile up 8.61% while Ssangyong Cement Industry rose 2%.

The runaway home prices have wiped out a surge in President Moon's approval ratings from the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and are biting on his party's support ahead of April elections to pick the mayors of the two largest cities, Seoul and Busan. President Moon's Democratic Party is fighting to retain the mayor's offices as the main opposition conservatives pick up momentum with criticism of his failures to deliver on his economic policy pledges.

"Stabilising the real estate market is a top priority, not just because we need to stabilize asset prices but also for housing welfare, to address income inequality and keep workers motivated and society stable," finance minister Hong Nam-ki said in a policy meeting. The median apartment price in Seoul surged to 1.04 billion won ($952,172) as of January, up about 70% since Moon took office in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In uneasy truce, House Republicans fail to punish Greene or Cheney

U.S. House Republicans opted on Wednesday not to punish newcomer Marjorie Taylor Greene for incendiary comments, including support for violence against Democrats, and turned back an attempt to oust a leader who had voted to impeach Presiden...

Chicago schools, union continue talks over virus safety plan

Negotiations between Chicago Public Schools and the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols stretched into Wednesday evening, days after district officials threatened a lockout and teachers entertained a strike. The fight to reopen ci...

UK coronavirus variant has arrived in Kansas

The Kansas health department says a more contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in Great Britain has arrived in the state.The health department reported Wednesday evening that a case of the variant had been identified in Ell...

Pacific countries select new chief diplomat after fractious vote

A former Cook Islands prime minister was on Tuesday named the new Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum after marathon talks that threaten to fracture the grouping that promotes regional peace, harmony and security. Henry Puna was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021