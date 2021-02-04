Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Union Environment Ministry approves Lakhwar electricity project

Union Environment Ministry on Thursday approved the Lakhwar electricity project on Yamuna river, informed a press release by Chief Minister Office (CMO).

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 04-02-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Environment Ministry on Thursday approved the Lakhwar electricity project on Yamuna river, informed a press release by Chief Minister Office (CMO). The release said, "Apart from electricity generation, six states will also get irrigation and pure drinking water from this project. Its construction will provide 330 metric cusec meters of additional water."

"Due to this project, Uttarakhand will get 572.54 million units of electricity every year. With this, the availability of water in the Yamuna will also increase," it added. The total cost of the Lakhwar power project is Rs 5747.17 crore, the central government will bear a total of 90 per cent on the irrigation and drinking water arrangements associated with this project. The remaining 10 per cent will be shared equally among the six states.

Haryana will have to pay Rs 123.29 crores, UP and Uttarakhand Rs 86.75 crores each, Rajasthan Rs 24.08 crores, Delhi Rs 15.58 crores and Himachal Rs 8.13 crores. (ANI)

