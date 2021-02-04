Left Menu

Crude oil futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:55 IST
Crude oil futures rise on spot demand

Crude oil prices rose Rs 24 to Rs 4,094 per barrel on Thursday as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for the February delivery traded higher by Rs 24, or 0.59 per cent, at Rs 4,094 per barrel in 6,227 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in the futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 0.68 per cent to USD 56.07 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 0.60 per cent higher at USD 58.81 per barrel in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No new COVID-19 cases in 47 districts, no deaths in 251 districts in last 3 weeks

As many as 47 districts have not reported new COVID-19 cases and 251 districts have not reported any COVID-19-related deaths in the last three weeks, said Union Health Ministry on Thursday adding that Indias COVID-19 cumulative positivity r...

Over 2.9 lakh cyber security incidents related to digital banking reported in 2020: Dhotre

Over 2.9 lakh cyber security incidents related to digital banking were reported in 2020, Parliament was informed on Thursday.As per the information reported to and tracked by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team CERT-In, a total number o...

Working to change people's perception about I-T dept to being 'tax facilitators' : CBDT chief

The Income Tax Department is working on ways to change general perception about the department to being tax facilitators rather than just tax enforcers, CBDT chief P C Mody said on Thursday.He also said the department is scaling up the capa...

Soccer-Cellino's Brescia looking for fifth coach of the season

Former Leeds United co-owner Massimo Cellino is looking for his fifth manager of the season at Italian second-tier side Brescia after the man nicknamed the manager eater struck again. Cellino, president at Brescia, left England in 2017 afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021