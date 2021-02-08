On 'Naushera Day', Indian Army organises free medical camp for disabled people in J-K's Rajouri

On the occasion of Naushera Day on Sunday, the Indian Army organised a free medical camp to provide artificial limbs, wheelchairs and hearing devices to the disabled people in Rajouri. 'Naushera Day' represents the defence of Naushera in the 1947-48 war with Pakistan.

The camp was organised by the Army with the help of an NGO 'Kiwanis Club Of New Delhi' to help those who lost their body parts during the shelling from across the border. Speaking to ANI, Shweta Shahi of Kiwanis Club of New Delhi said over 60 people were given artificial limbs at the camp.

"We are here to provide artificial limbs, wheelchairs and hearing aids to the handicapped people of the area for free of cost. We will keep continue our services in the future," Shahi said. "Over 60 people registered themselves in our camp where artificial limbs were given. Unfortunately, most of the people in the area could not give their measurement due to some reasons. But we are hopeful that we will assist them too," she said, adding that their efforts were to provide maximum support to needy.

President of Rotary Club Rajouri, Mohammad Rafiq Mir President said that "We organise a camp every year on Naushera Day, in which we provide medical help to the people. This year, Rotary Club Rajouri organised an eye check-up camp here." Mohammad Latif, a beneficiary, who received the hearing device said thanked the Army for setting up the camp.

"I am thankful to the Army who help the people by providing the limbs, wheelchairs and hearing aids at the camp. We are grateful to the Army who tirelessly stand at the border so that we all can sleep peacefully at our homes," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)