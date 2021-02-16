Maharaja Suheldev’s contribution to protecting Indianness ignored: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that as we enter the 75th year of the country's independence it becomes all the more important to remember the contribution of the historical heroes and heroin that have made an immense contribution to the country. He lamented the fact that the people who sacrificed their all for India and Indianness have not been given their due in the history books. These irregularities and injustice against the makers of Indian history by the writers of Indian history are now being corrected as we are entering the 75th year of our Independence. Remembering their contribution becomes all the more important at this juncture, said the Prime Minister. He was speaking after he laid the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and development work of Chittaura Lake at Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh via video conference today.

The Prime Minister emphasized the history of India is not only the history written by colonial powers or those with a colonial mindset. Indian History is what has been nurtured by the common people in their folklore and taken forward by the generations.

The Prime Minister asked whether the first Prime Minister of Azad Hind Government, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has been given the place that he deserves. Shri Modi said that we have recognized Neta ji by strengthening his identity from Red fort to Andaman Nicobar.

Similarly, the Prime Minister said that treatment to the unifier of more than 500 princely states, Saradar Patel is also well known. Today, Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue is of Sardar Patel.

A key architect of the Constitution and voice of the exploited, deprived and downtrodden, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was always looked through a political prism. Today, all places associated with Dr Ambedkar from India to England are being developed as PanchTeerth. "There are innumerable personalities who were not recognized due to various reasons. Can we forget what happened with the Bravehearts of Chauri Chaura?" asked the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that Maharaja Suheldev's contribution to protecting Indianness was similarly ignored. Maharaja Suheldev has been kept alive in the hearts of people by the folklore of Awadh, Tarai and Poorvanchal despite being ignored by the textbooks. The Prime Minister recalled his contribution as a sensitive and development-oriented ruler.

