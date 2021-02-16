Man arrested in Rajasthan's Barmer with 7 kg heroin

Rajasthan's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a man in Barmer in connection with smuggling heroin worth crores of rupees in the international market into the state from Pakistan. The arrested has been identified as Bachaya Khan, a resident of Barmer, ATS officials said.

The ATS seized around seven kilograms of heroin and a motorcycle from Khan, who was arrested on Monday, the agency said in a statement. "Preliminary investigation revealed that the contraband was smuggled into Rajasthan from across the international border along Pakistan. The seven seized packets are worth Rs 11 crore," the statement added.

A search has been launched to trace the other accused, it said. (ANI)

