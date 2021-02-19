Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro says recent comments by Petrobras CEO will have consequences

Recent comments by Petrobras Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco regarding the possibility of a truckers' strike will have consequences, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday, adding that "something will happen in the coming days." Bolsonaro did not further specify what measures he would take with respect to the state-controlled company, adding that there would be no political interference at Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known. In late January, Castello Branco said truckers threatening to strike due to what they perceived as high domestic diesel prices were not the company's problem.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 05:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 05:28 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro says recent comments by Petrobras CEO will have consequences

Recent comments by Petrobras Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco regarding the possibility of a truckers' strike will have consequences, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday, adding that "something will happen in the coming days." Bolsonaro did not further specify what measures he would take with respect to the state-controlled company, adding that there would be no political interference at Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known.

In late January, Castello Branco said truckers threatening to strike due to what they perceived as high domestic diesel prices were not the company's problem. Petrobras has repeatedly said it sells fuels domestically in line with international prices.

But investors have been jittery about possible political interference at Petrobras for the last two weeks. Earlier in February, the company announced it was changing its fuel pricing policy to allow domestic prices to differ from international prices for longer periods of time than previously disclosed. That prompted multiple analysts to downgrade their recommendation on Petrobras shares.

"As the head of Petrobras said a few days ago: 'I don't have anything to do with truckers.' That's what he said, the head of Petrobras. That's going to have a consequence obviously," Bolsonaro said during a live chat broadcast on multiple social media platforms. He then added: "I don't have anything to do with this."

Petrobras declined to comment on Thursday evening. Political interference with Petrobras' fuel pricing policy has long been a concern for the market. In 2018, Petrobras' then-chief executive resigned when Brasilia stepped in to artificially lower fuel prices in response to a crippling nationwide truckers' strike.

Earlier on Thursday, Petrobras announced the highest fuel price increase since it modified its pricing policy. Analysts at UBS calculated in a note to clients that the hike represented a 10% increase in gasoline prices and a 15% increase in diesel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden repudiates Trump on Iran, ready for talks on nuke deal

The Biden administration said Friday its ready to join talks with Iran and world powers to discuss a return to the 2015 nuclear deal, in a sharp repudiation of former President Donald Trumps maximum pressure campaign that sought to isolate ...

U.S. says ready for talks with Iran to revive nuclear deal

The United States on Thursday said it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to a 2015 agreement that aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, seeking to revive a deal that Washington itself abandoned nearly t...

Harris taps growing political power of women lawmakers to promote U.S. COVID-19 relief

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met with female Democratic lawmakers and activists on Thursday to boost support for the White Houses 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, highlighting the growing political power of women in Congress. The vir...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Sunak delays business rates review until autumn httpson.ft.com2OUHNat - Robinhood chief apolo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021