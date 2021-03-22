Left Menu

Hike in minimum monthly pension under EPS-95 scheme not possible without budgetary support

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:31 IST
Hike in minimum monthly pension under EPS-95 scheme not possible without budgetary support
Representative image. Image Credit: interest.co.nz

Increase in minimum pension payout under Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995 (EPS-95) is not possible without compromising financial viability of the scheme or additional budgetary support, the government said on Monday. Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha said the government has constituted a high empowered monitoring committee for complete evaluation and review of the EPS, 1995. The committee has recommended, inter-alia, enhancement of monthly pension with fulfilling of certain conditions, as per the minister's reply.

''It is not possible to increase minimum monthly pension amount without compromising the financial viability of the Scheme (EPS-95) and/or additional budgetary support,'' Gangwar said.

The government has, for the first time, started providing a minimum pension of Rs 1,000 per month to the pensioners under EPS, 1995 from September 1, 2014, by providing additional budgetary support keeping the widespread demands although there is no provision in the Scheme for budgetary support.

The minister also explained to the House that Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995 is a 'Defined Contribution-Defined Benefit' Social Security Scheme. As per the provisions of this scheme, the pensioners are given pension from the pooled account in which 8.33 percent of the employee's pay (statutory limit is Rs 15,000 per month) is contributed by the employer and 1.16 percent of the employee's pay (up to Rs 15,000) is contributed by the central government. The amount of member's pension is determined on the basis of period of service and the salary on which contribution has been made by a member in the pension fund, the minister further explained.

The trade unions have been pressing for higher minimum monthly pensions under the EPS-95. Initially, they had proposed to provide at least Rs 3,000 per month to pensioners under the scheme. Later factoring in rise on cost of living index, some of them also demanded a minimum monthly pension of Rs 5,000 and even higher amounts under the scheme.

The pension under the EPS-95 is not index or inflation-linked and it remains stagnant throughout. The EPS-95 scheme is run by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bill to allow private players in mining activities tabled

The government on Monday introduced in Rajya Sabha a bill to amend the Mines and Mineral Development and Regulation Act, which will help create employment opportunities and allow the private sector with enhanced technology in mining activit...

Chinese parliament to meet on March 29-30 to discuss Hong Kong electoral reform - Xinhua

Chinese parliament to meet on March 29-30 to discuss Hong Kong electoral reform, state news agency Xinhua said on Monday.Early this month, the parliament approved a draft decision to change Hong Kongs electoral system, further reducing demo...

PDP youth leader Waheed Parra and two others charge-sheeted by NIA in terror funding case: Officials.

PDP youth leader Waheed Parra and two others charge-sheeted by NIA in terror funding case Officials....

Sharad Pawar defends under-fire Anil Deshmukh, shows hospital slip

By Gaurav Arora Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday defended Anil Deshmukh regarding a complaint by the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on allegations of corruption against him, stating that the Maharashtra Home Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021