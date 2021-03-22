Left Menu

POWERGRID signs deal to acquire 74% stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd

JPL-JV has developed a 214 Km long EHV power transmission project to evacuate power from the Karcham-Wangtoo project in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:02 IST
POWERGRID signs deal to acquire 74% stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
JPL-JV has developed a 214 Km long EHV power transmission project to evacuate power from the Karcham-Wangtoo project in the state of Himachal Pradesh. Image Credit: Twitter(@power_pib)

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna PSE under the Ministry of Power, Government of India has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (JPVL) to acquire a 74% stake in Jaypee Powergrid Limited-JV (JPL) in which POWERGRID holds 26% equity. JPL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of POWERGRID following this acquisition.

JPL-JV has developed a 214 Km long EHV power transmission project to evacuate power from the Karcham-Wangtoo project in the state of Himachal Pradesh. The power transmitted is meant for distribution and consumption in states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-EU prepares sanctions on Myanmar military

The European Union prepared to impose sanctions on 11 people linked to last months military coup in Myanmar on Monday as the number of killings of pro-democracy demonstrators by security forces reached what Germanys foreign minister called ...

787 incidents of suicide reported in armed forces since 2014: Govt data

A total of 787 armed forces personnel died by suicide since 2014 with the Army reporting a maximum of 591 such cases, according to data provided by the government on Monday.In response to a question, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Na...

Oceans under threat like never before, warns World Meteorological Organization

In an alert that warmer seas helped to fuel a record Atlantic hurricane season last year, along with intense tropical cyclones in the Indian and South Pacific Oceans, the World Meteorological Organization WMO also underscored the long-ter...

Russian scientists says EpiVacCorona effective against variants

Russian scientists behind the countrys second vaccine against COVID-19, EpiVacCorona, said on Monday the shot was effective against variants of the coronavirus.Russia began mass trials of EpiVacCorona, which is being developed by Siberias V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021