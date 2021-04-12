Egyptian and Qatari leaders exchange wishes at start of Ramadan

Egyptian and Qatari leaders exchange wishes at start of RamadanReuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-04-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 21:44 IST
Qatar's emir called Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday to exchange wishes at the start of the holy month of Ramadan, Egypt's presidency said in a statement, in the latest sign of a thaw in relations between the two countries.
The call by Qatar's ruling Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, which was also reported by Qatar's state news agency, comes after Saudi Arabia and its regional allies announced steps to end a rift with Qatar in January.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
