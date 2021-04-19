Left Menu

New energy vehicles, foreign inflows drive China stocks to end higher

China stocks ended higher, with the blue-chip index posting its best day in six weeks, led by gains in new energy vehicles firms, while strong foreign inflows also helped sentiment.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 19-04-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 13:00 IST
China stocks ended higher, with the blue-chip index posting its best day in six weeks, led by gains in new energy vehicles firms, while strong foreign inflows also helped sentiment. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 2.4% to 5,087.02 on Monday, posting its best session since March 11, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.5% to 3,477.55.

Leading the gains on Monday, the CSI new energy vehicles index surged 6.3% after Huawei's launch of automated-driving solutions on Sunday. Also helping support the market, foreign investors purchased a net 19 billion yuan ($2.92 billion) worth of A-shares via the Stock Connect linking the mainland and Hong Kong, according to Refinitiv data.

"Driven by declining interest rates for the short-term and upbeat corporate earnings, the A-share market is expected to continue rebound," Southwestern Securities noted in a report. China's state planner expects the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to rise mildly this year and remain within the official target, its spokesperson Meng Wei said on Monday. Though traders and analysts remain cautious due to worries about liquidity and valuations.

"The stock market will remain rangebound and I don't see a reversal for now that points to a continued uptrend, as valuations of many blue-chips, remain lofty which could take years for the market to digest," said Niu Chunbao, chairman at Wanji Asset, a Shanghai-based private securities fund. ** "Near-term, the pain of tightness should still sustain as we expect another 0.5-0.6 percentage points of broad credit slowdown in 2Q21," Morgan Stanley analysts including Laura Wang said in a report.

"Largely in-line earnings results for 4Q and the surprise miss of GDP growth in 1Q2021 could curb motivation for the market to further revise up earnings growth estimates in the near term," MS added. ($1 = 6.5159 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

