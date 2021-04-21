China to set up regional control system for African swine fever

China to set up regional control system for African swine feverReuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:49 IST
China's agriculture ministry issued a draft plan on Wednesday to make five regions responsible for preventing and controlling African swine fever.
The regions will be tasked with creating disease-free zones and regulating the movement of live pigs across regional borders, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)