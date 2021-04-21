Left Menu

Nashik oxygen leak: Maharashtra CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for kin of deceased

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced Rs 5 lakhs ex-gratia for kin of the deceased who lost their lives after an oxygen tanker leaked outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:51 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced Rs 5 lakhs ex-gratia for kin of the deceased who lost their lives after an oxygen tanker leaked outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik. According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, a high-level inquiry has been ordered to probe the Nashik incident.

"The Corona-crisis has plunged the country into a vicious cycle. Overall, there is a heterogeneous battle going on against Corona, where there is no oxygen, where there are no medicines, where there are no beds. Due to this, patients are dying," Thackeray said. "The news of the accident of oxygen leakage in Nashik Municipal Hospital is shocking, it is moving. An oxygen tank leak killed 22 patients. I have no words to express this grief. Suddenly, an accident like this happens while the Maharashtra government is betting on the patient to recover," he added.

The Chief Minister further said that the incident will be investigated in depth. "If he is responsible for this accident, he will not be spared, but no one should politicize this unfortunate incident. This is an attack on the whole of Maharashtra. The whole of Maharashtra is in mourning over the tragedy in Nashik," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the incident. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the situation is under control now. Meanwhile, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Rajendra Shingane said: "It is an unfortunate incident. We are trying to get a detailed report. We have ordered an enquiry as well. Anyone found responsible will not be spared."

Several states are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, especially Maharashtra. As many as 58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

