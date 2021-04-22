Left Menu

Telangana reports 5,567 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths in 24 hours

As many as 5,567 new COVID-19 cases, 2,251 recoveries and 23 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, State Health Department said on Thursday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-04-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 11:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 5,567 new COVID-19 cases, 2,251 recoveries and 23 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, State Health Department said on Thursday. With these new cases, the total count of COVID-19 positive cases in the state currently stands at 3,73,468 including 3,21,788 discharges and 1899 deaths.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 49,781. According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in Telangana is 0.50 pr cent and the recovery rate is 86.16 per cent.

As many as 1,02,335 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of tests in Telangana to 1,21,75,425. Meanwhile, more than 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported in India on Thursday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year.

As per the Union Health Ministry, as many as 3,14,835 new COVID-19 cases and 2,104 deaths were reported, taking the total cases to 1,59,30,965, including 22,91,428 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

