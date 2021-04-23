Maharashtra Governor condoles deaths of COVID-19 patients in Palghar hospital fire

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday expressed condolences over the deaths in the fire that broke out at a COVID-19 hospital in the Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district. "I was extremely saddened to learn about the news of the death of a few Corona Virus patients in the fire at the ICU of a private Hospital in Virar earlier today. I convey my deepest condolences to the families of the unfortunate victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured patients," he said in a message.

At least 13 patients died on Friday after a fire broke out at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the COVID hospital. The incident took place around 3:30 am on the second floor of the facility, the Corona Control Room, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation informed. Three fire tenders of the Virar Fire Brigade reached the spot to douse the fire. It was extinguished by 5:20 am.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry into the fire incident and also directed the administration to immediately inquire whether the fire safety was adequate and whether it was a private hospital. (ANI)

