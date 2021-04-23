Left Menu

Maharashtra Governor condoles deaths of COVID-19 patients in Palghar hospital fire

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday expressed condolences over the deaths in the fire that broke out at a COVID-19 hospital in the Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 12:16 IST
Maharashtra Governor condoles deaths of COVID-19 patients in Palghar hospital fire
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday expressed condolences over the deaths in the fire that broke out at a COVID-19 hospital in the Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district. "I was extremely saddened to learn about the news of the death of a few Corona Virus patients in the fire at the ICU of a private Hospital in Virar earlier today. I convey my deepest condolences to the families of the unfortunate victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured patients," he said in a message.

At least 13 patients died on Friday after a fire broke out at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the COVID hospital. The incident took place around 3:30 am on the second floor of the facility, the Corona Control Room, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation informed. Three fire tenders of the Virar Fire Brigade reached the spot to douse the fire. It was extinguished by 5:20 am.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry into the fire incident and also directed the administration to immediately inquire whether the fire safety was adequate and whether it was a private hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Miners seek gold under the desert sands after Egypt changes rules

Mining companies awarded blocks in Egypts the Eastern Desert are set to start exploring for gold under a legislative overhaul that seeks eventually to unlock vast untapped mineral resources.Despite plentiful reserves and a rich mining histo...

TN CM writes to Modi, seeks 20 lakh doses of covid vaccine from Centre

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday urged the Centre to allocate an assured supply of 20 lakh doses of covid vaccines to ensure unhindered immunisation and batted against any restriction on supply of Remdesivir, used in COVID-19 treatment.C...

People in major pain due to oxygen shortage: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during PM's meet on COVID situation.

People in major pain due to oxygen shortage Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during PMs meet on COVID situation....

Australia's Perth city to enter three-day lockdown from midnight

Western Australias capital of Perth and the neighboring Peel region will enter a snap three-day lockdown from midnight on Friday after a man tested positive for COVID-19 and was in the community for a number of days following hotel quaranti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021