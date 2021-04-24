Iran's Al-Alam TV says tanker hit near Syrian city of Baniyas was Iranian

Iran's Al-Alam TV says tanker hit near Syrian city of Baniyas was IranianReuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-04-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 23:19 IST
Iran's Al-Alam television said an oil tanker that was hit on Saturday near Baniyas in Syria was one of three Iranian tankers that arrived a while ago at the oil terminal.
Syria's oil ministry had said earlier that fire was extinguished on an oil tanker off the coastal city of Baniyas after a suspected drone attack from the direction of Lebanese territorial waters, state media reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
