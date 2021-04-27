PM Modi, Union Ministers extend greetings on Hanuman Jayanti

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on Hanuman Jayanti, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman and sought his blessings in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 11:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on Hanuman Jayanti, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman and sought his blessings in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. "The auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti is a day to remember the compassion and dedication of Lord Hanuman. I wish that we continue to receive his blessings in the ongoing fight against the corona pandemic. May his life and ideals keep inspiring us," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on Hanuman Jayanti and wished that Lord Hanuman empower all the countrymen to fight this pandemic. "Heartiest wishes to all of you on Hanuman Jayanti. Sankat Mochan Shree Hanuman removes all the sufferings and bless us all with good health and empowers all the countrymen to fight this pandemic. Long live Rama!" he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti "Best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. You may get rid of every crisis in your life and be healthy and safe, this is my prayer to Lord Hanuman," said Defence Minister.

"Happy Hanuman Jayanti to all!" tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Union Minister Piyush Goyal wished all the countrymen on the birth anniversary and wished health, happiness, and prosperity to everyone's life.

"My best wishes to all the countrymen on the birth anniversary of Sankat Mochan Sri Hanuman. Lord Hanuman, an ardent devotee of Lord Shri Ram, brings health, happiness, and prosperity to everyone's life, and keep his blessings on everyone," Piyush Goyal said in a tweet. (ANI)

