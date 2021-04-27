Low-key Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Hyderabad amid COVID-19 pandemic

Left Menu

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the leaders and workers of Bajrang Dal on Tuesday conducted a 'havan' here at the Ram Mandir in Gowliguda.

File photo of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the leaders and workers of Bajrang Dal on Tuesday conducted a 'havan' here at the Ram Mandir in Gowliguda. The officials said that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Hanuman Jayanti celebrations have been limited to just the 'Hanuman Mala Dharas'. The bike rally conducted every year has also been called off.

Speaking to ANI, S Kailash, Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson said that every year, they used to hold a grand bike rally from Ram Mandir at Gowliguda to Tabdand Hanuman Mandir. But due to the ongoing pandemic, the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations this year have been just limited to those who are Hanuman Mala Dharas. "All the COVID-19 guidelines that have been instructed by the High Court and the government are being properly followed and that's why this year, we are not conducting any bike rally. We have just limited the celebration to the 21 Hanuman Mala Dharas. Even these Mala Dharas will be heading towards the Tabdand Hanuman Mandir at Secundrabad from Ram Mandir in Gowliguda on their own."

Further speaking to ANI, the president of Telangana Vishwa Hindu Parishad M Ramaraju questioned the government on why haven't they been given permission for the celebrations of the festival. He said that over the past one year, Hindus in India have not been able to celebrate any of their festivals, while people from other religions have been celebrating their festivals. He said, "Even after putting an appeal to the government that only Mala Dharas will be celebrating Hanuman Jayanti, the government has not given us any permission, but instead have an issue a notice against us. Why is it that the government of Telangana is unable to see the thousands of people who are offering their prayers at masjids?"

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several other political leaders extended wishes on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

