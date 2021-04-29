China's population continued to grow in 2020 - stats bureau

China's total population continued to grow in 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

Detailed figures will be disclosed when the results of a once-in-a-decade census are published, the statistics bureau said in a one-sentence statement.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that China is set to report its first population decline in five decades, citing sources familiar with the matter.

