Left Menu

SGPC organises 'Paath' in Punjab's Amritsar ahead of 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) organised a 'paath' -- a recital of Guru Granth Sahib -- at the Gurdawara Guru Ka Mahal in Punjab's Amritsar on Thursday ahead of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 29-04-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 14:36 IST
SGPC organises 'Paath' in Punjab's Amritsar ahead of 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur
A 'paath' being recited at a Gurudwara in Punjab. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) organised a 'paath' -- a recital of Guru Granth Sahib -- at the Gurdawara Guru Ka Mahal in Punjab's Amritsar on Thursday ahead of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. Earlier, the SGPC has decided to cancel the plan of grand events that were scheduled to be held to mark the birth anniversary celebrations of the ninth Sikh Guru due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru (April 1, 1621-November 11, 1675) of the Sikh religion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on April 8 said that the occasion of the 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is a spiritual privilege as well as a national duty.

He made this statement during a high-level meeting with former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxygen crisis: Delhi's Sehgal Neo Hospital left with 1 hour of oxygen supply

Delhis Sehgal Neo Hospital on Thursday sent out an SOS over oxygen shortage and informed that the hospital is left with just one hour of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients. 70 out of 150 patients are on medical oxygen support. Currently, ...

WRAPUP 1-Europe's oil majors leave pandemic blues behind

Europes major energy companies profited from a rise in oil prices to report big increases in first-quarter earnings on Thursday, putting the worst of the pandemic era slump in fuel demand behind them. Last years demand collapse forced BP, R...

SIU to probe corruption in Ekurhuleni Municipality

The Special Investigating Unit SIU will investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality and Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.This follows the signing of Proclama...

BioNTech expects vaccine trial results for babies by September

BioNTech expects results by September from trials testing the COVID-19 vaccine that it and Pfizer have developed in babies as young as six months old, German magazine Spiegel cited the companys CEO as saying. In July, the first results coul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021