Left Menu

Temple in Coimbatore consecrates 'Corona Devi' idol to protect people from Covid-19 pandemic

Kamatchipuri Adhinam, a temple in Coimbatore has consecrated a 'Corona Devi' idol to protect people from the deadly Covid-19 virus.

ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-05-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 10:20 IST
Temple in Coimbatore consecrates 'Corona Devi' idol to protect people from Covid-19 pandemic
Visual of prayers being offered at Kamatchipuri Adhinam temple in Coimbatore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kamatchipuri Adhinam, a temple in Coimbatore has consecrated a 'Corona Devi' idol to protect people from the deadly Covid-19 virus. While speaking to ANI on Friday morning, the manager and priest of the temple, Anand Bharathi said, "With a rise in Covid-19 cases in Coimbatore, all the preists of the temple decided to consecrate 'Corona Devi' idol to protect people from Covid-19 pandemic."

"We are continuously praying to 'Corona Devi' to show mercy on us and help us get rid of this virus. Many of us chant, 'show mercy Corona Devi', 'Make Corona Devi vanish from Earth' etc. Also, we will conduct a special two-day pooja hoping that our Devi shows mercy at all of us", said the manager. Consecrating deities to protect people from deadly diseases has been in practice for many years, said the priest. In the early 1900s when Coimbatore district was hit by the plague, its residents seeking relief had reportedly offered prayers at the Plague Mariamman Temple here.

Meanwhile, Bharathi said that no public gathering will be allowed while they carry out prayers and other rituals. Amid the rising Covid-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on May 8 had announced a 'complete lockdown' for two weeks from May 10 to control the spread of the disease. According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the lockdown came into effect at 4 am on May 10 and will be in force till 4 am on May 24.

As per the notification by the Tamil Nadu government, no temples or religious places will be allowed to open for the public during the lockdown. Also, as per the state health department yesterday, Tamil Nadu recorded 35,579 fresh Covid-19 cases, 25,368 discharges and 397 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021