Temple in Coimbatore consecrates 'Corona Devi' idol to protect people from Covid-19 pandemic

Kamatchipuri Adhinam, a temple in Coimbatore has consecrated a 'Corona Devi' idol to protect people from the deadly Covid-19 virus. While speaking to ANI on Friday morning, the manager and priest of the temple, Anand Bharathi said, "With a rise in Covid-19 cases in Coimbatore, all the preists of the temple decided to consecrate 'Corona Devi' idol to protect people from Covid-19 pandemic."

"We are continuously praying to 'Corona Devi' to show mercy on us and help us get rid of this virus. Many of us chant, 'show mercy Corona Devi', 'Make Corona Devi vanish from Earth' etc. Also, we will conduct a special two-day pooja hoping that our Devi shows mercy at all of us", said the manager. Consecrating deities to protect people from deadly diseases has been in practice for many years, said the priest. In the early 1900s when Coimbatore district was hit by the plague, its residents seeking relief had reportedly offered prayers at the Plague Mariamman Temple here.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bharathi said that no public gathering will be allowed while they carry out prayers and other rituals. Amid the rising Covid-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on May 8 had announced a 'complete lockdown' for two weeks from May 10 to control the spread of the disease. According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the lockdown came into effect at 4 am on May 10 and will be in force till 4 am on May 24.

As per the notification by the Tamil Nadu government, no temples or religious places will be allowed to open for the public during the lockdown. Also, as per the state health department yesterday, Tamil Nadu recorded 35,579 fresh Covid-19 cases, 25,368 discharges and 397 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)