Two die in landslide at Rohingya camp as Bangladesh monsoon begins

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 05-06-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 17:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two Rohingya Muslims were killed on Saturday after heavy monsoon rains triggered landslides in refugee camps in southern Bangladesh, officials said.

"We have information of one man and one woman (who) died in the landslides. We are trying to get details," Mohammad Shamsud Douza, the deputy Bangladesh government official in charge of the refugees, said.

Nearly one million Rohingya are living in squalid camps in the border district of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, the world's largest refugee settlement, since fleeing a military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine state nearly four years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

