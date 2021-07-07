Mandaviya inaugurates Medical Oxygen Generator Unit in Rambaug hospital

Union Minister of State (I/C) for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri Mansukh Mandaviya virtually inaugurated Medical Oxygen Generator Unit with the copper piping network at State Government hospital, Rambaug in Kutch today. Deendayal Port has installed the facility at the total cost of approx. Rs. 50 lakh, to cater the treatment of patients at the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Mandaviya congratulated the port team and all stakeholders for installing the second oxygen plan within a month. He said that the plant will ensure expeditious oxygen refilling for smooth and continuous oxygen supply to all the beds & wards in the hospital. Shri Mandaviya said all ports are contributing to fighting against COVID-19 through their CSR activities. It is the responsibility of ports to provide better facilities to the people living in the surrounding areas, he added.

The installed oxygen generator unit at Govt. hospital, Rambaug, Gandhidham, is of having a capacity of 20,000 liters/hr. at 5-6 bar pressure, which can be utilized for the treatment of COVID as well as other patients in the locality. The system will eliminate the hardship of frequent refilling the cylinders for the treatment of patients, and will ensure a smooth and continuous oxygen supply to the hospital.

Earlier, on 02.06.2021, the Minister has inaugurated the Medical Oxygen Generator Unit of 20 cu.m. per hour capacity, with Medical oxygen copper piping network and associated facilities like Firefighting system and Automatic oxygen source changeover system, at Port hospital, Gopalpuri, Gandhidham (Kutch), to cater the treatment of patients at Hospital. Deendayal Port was the first port amongst all major ports to install & commission such oxygen generation units in the pandemic scenario. DPT has taken several initiatives to fight against COVID, as follows:

Covid Care Center has been made functional w.e.f. 14.04.2021 at DPT Hospital, Gopalpuri, to cater to 50 Covid patients, which is being managed by the existing Medical Officers & staff without disturbance to OPD Consultation & Counselling.

07 nos. Medical Officers (MBBS) & many paramedical staffs have been engaged on a contract basis to ensure the availability of an adequate number of medical officers round the clock.

200 Jumbo cylinders, 03 nos. Ventilators, 05 nos. oxygen concentrators have been procured to facilitate oxygen supply.

Vaccination against Covid is being provided at DPT hospital, not only to DPT beneficiaries but also to the general public.

Testing of Covid-19 through Rapid Antigen Test is being done at DPT hospital.

10,000 nos. Ration kits were provided to the needy during the lockdown.

Action has been initiated for creating ICU/ PICU.

Provision of a free meal to labourers during lockdown period.

Shri Vasanbhai Ahir, Minister of State, Tourism, Welfare of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, Government of Gujarat, Shri Vinod Chavda, Member of Parliament, Dr Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways along with senior officials from the Ministry were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)