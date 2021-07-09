Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi over rising CNG-PNG prices

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a dig at PM Modi over rising PNG and CNG prices saying that inflation is growing and 'good days' are a burden on the country. The Wayanad MP further claimed that the Prime Minister is only answerable to his friends.

"Inflation is growing, 'good days' are a burden on the country, and the Prime Minister is only answerable to his friends! #PNG #CNGPriceHike," said Rahul Gandhi in a tweet roughly translated from Hindi. The retail prices of CNG and PNG in the national capital have touched a record high with CNG prices revised from Rs. 43.40 per kg to Rs. 44.30 per kg, while in Noida and Greater Noida and Ghaziabad it has been revised from Rs. 49.08 per kg to Rs. 49.98 per kg with effect from July 8.

Advertisement

The domestic price of CNG is to be at Rs 29.66 per SCM and in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad are at Rs 29.61 per SCM. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)