Female constables deployed at Delhi police district to ensure women safety

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 20:11 IST
In the northwest district of Delhi police, one beat has been earmarked at every police station for the deployment of women constables, they said. Image Credit: ANI
District police here have deployed female constables in sensitive areas in order to curb crime against women and to ensure their safety and security, officials said on Saturday.

In the northwest district of Delhi police, one beat has been earmarked at every police station for the deployment of women constables, they said.

These areas include JJ clusters of Jahangirpuri, Shakarpur residential areas, EU and NU blocks of Pitampura, Bhalaswa village, H and F block of Ashok Vihar, Netaji Subhash Place complex and Netaji Subhash Place metro station, Polytechnic GGS College, Club Road etc.

These constables provide doorstep policing for identification and redressal of grievances of women within the community. Women police officers build confidence among women with regard to their own safety in the immediate environment, police said.

"The purpose is to sensitize the area women, girls and their guardians or parents about the crimes against women such as rape, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, harassment for dowry etc and to empower them to tackle the unwanted situations," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

They also organise awareness activities to sensitise the society and obtain their feedback and suggestions, police said. They motivate young women and girl children to report the cases of violence against them, they said. They also sensitise women and students on social and contemporary issues, life skills, social skills and counsel them on issues related to violence and sexual crime, they added.

"Not only these women beat constables perform regular duties in beat along with their male counterparts, but they also regularly perform intensive and visible patrolling on ERVs, QRTs, motorcycle, scooter and ensure safety and security of area women and instil confidence among them and also respond promptly to crime against women," the DCP said.

