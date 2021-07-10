Left Menu

SJVN keen to set up more hydro projects in Nepal: CMD to Nepal PM Oli

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 21:08 IST
In January 2021, SJVN Ltd announced bagging the 679 MW Lower Arun Hydroelectric project in Nepal in international competitive bidding. Image Credit: Flickr
SJVN is keen to set up more hydroelectric power projects in Nepal, the power PSU's CMD N L Sharma informed Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Saturday.

Sharma, who is on a three-day visit to the neighbouring nation, called on Oli on Saturday, SJVN said in a statement.

''During his visit, Sharma met Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli and Deputy Prime Minister of Nepal Bishnu Prasad Paudel today at Kathmandu and requested PM to consider SJVN for development of more hydroelectric projects in Arun Basin and at other locations in Nepal,'' it said.

The foundation of the under-construction 900-megawatt Arun III hydroelectric power plant in the Tumlingtar area in eastern Nepal was jointly laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli earlier.

In January 2021, SJVN Ltd announced bagging the 679 MW Lower Arun Hydroelectric project in Nepal in international competitive bidding.

''The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress of ongoing activities at the project sites and showed keen interest in visiting Project sites of Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project,'' SJVN said.

SJVN, a joint venture company of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh, has a presence in various sectors of energy generation which includes hydro, wind, solar and thermal.

At present, the company's installed capacity is 2,016.51 MW. It aims to be a 5,000 MW company by 2023, a 12,000 MW company by 2030 and a 25,000 MW company by 2040.

