J-K: Police busts LeT terror module, five arrested

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module has been busted in Jammu and Kashmir and one terrorist along with his four associates have been arrested, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on Monday. According to the police, the arrested terrorist has been identified as Mohd Younis Mir, while his four associates have been identified as Imran Zahoor Ganie, Umer Farooq Wani, Faizan Qayoom Ganie and Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir.

"Acting on a specific information, Budgam Police along with 53RR and 43BN CRPF arrested one local terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one Chinese pistol, one magazine, 8 live pistol rounds from his possession," the police said in its statement. "Upon questioning of the said terrorist, Budgam Police succeeded in busting a terror module of proscribed terror outfit LeT by arresting 4 terror associates. Incriminating materials and ammunition including two hand grenades were also recovered from their possession," it said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other material support including transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in various areas of Budgam. The arrested local terrorist and terror associates have been in touch with the Pakistan terror commanders through various social media platforms and were also in constant touch with local terror commanders of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Kashmir.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law in Police Station Budgam and further investigation is in progress, it said. (ANI)

