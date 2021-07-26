Left Menu

UK looks to remove China's CGN from nuclear power projects - FT

A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, Zhao Lijian said on Monday that "The British should earnestly provide an open, fair and non discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies." China and Britain are important trade and investment partners for each other, he added.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 13:48 IST
UK looks to remove China's CGN from nuclear power projects - FT
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is exploring ways to remove China's state-owned nuclear energy company China General Nuclear Power Group CGN) from all future power projects in the UK, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The change in Britain's stance could affect the Sizewell C nuclear energy project in Suffolk, England, that France's EDF is scheduled to build with backing from CGN, and proposals for a new plant at Bradwell-on-Sea in Essex, the newspaper said https://on.ft.com/3zCGvmb. A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, Zhao Lijian said on Monday that "The British should earnestly provide an open, fair and non discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies."

China and Britain are important trade and investment partners for each other, he added. "It is in the interests of both sides to conduct practical cooperation in the spirit of mutual benefit and a win-win result." Zhao said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021