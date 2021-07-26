Left Menu

Goa Governor requests Centre for assistance to flood-affected people in state

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Monday requested the Central government to provide assistance to flood-affected people in Goa.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 26-07-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 19:28 IST
Governer of Goa P. S.Sreedharan Pillai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Monday requested the Central government to provide assistance to flood-affected people in Goa. Speaking to ANI, he informed more than 5,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed due to heavy rains.

"I request the Centre to provide assistance to flood-affected people in Goa. As per government sources, more than 5,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed due to heavy rains. The estimated loss is around Rs 500 crore," Pillai told ANI. Earlier on July 24, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him to enquire about the prevailing flood situation in Goa due to incessant rains and assured him of the Centre's full support and assistance to the State.

Sawant further said that he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the widespread damage caused in the State due to incessant rains. Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in parts of Goa inundating houses, leaving hundreds stranded, communication lines snapped and rail and road traffic disrupted. (ANI)

