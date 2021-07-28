Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Day 5 Medal tally

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 19:25 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Day 5 Medal tally
Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 5 at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Japan 13 4 5 22 2 China 12 6 9 27 3 USA 11 11 9 31 4 ROC 7 9 6 22 5 Australia 6 1 9 16 6 Great Britain 5 6 5 16 7 Korea 4 2 5 11 8 Germany 3 2 5 10 9 France 3 2 3 8 10 Netherlands 2 6 3 11 42 India 0 1 0 1.

