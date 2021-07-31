Left Menu

UP on alert after letter threatens attack on temples

Uttar Pradesh has increased security at temples in the state after a letter warned of attacks, an official said on Saturday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-07-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 21:08 IST
UP on alert after letter threatens attack on temples
DCP, North, Devesh Kumar Pandey. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh has increased security at temples in the state after a letter warned of attacks, an official said on Saturday. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North, Devesh Kumar Pandey after the notification, the temples are being strictly guarded.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey said, "We have been notified of a letter threatening to attack some temples. Police personnel is working towards the issue. The temples are being strictly guarded." "Further, the investigation of the letter is underway," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021