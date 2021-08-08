Left Menu

Nashik community radio station provides educational content to students amid COVID-19

A community radio station named "Radio Vishwas" is giving audio classes to students in Nashik district amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

ANI | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-08-2021 08:44 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 08:44 IST
Nashik community radio station provides educational content to students amid COVID-19
Hari Vinayak Kulkarni, the Station Director of Radio Vishwas. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A community radio station named "Radio Vishwas" is giving audio classes to students in Nashik district amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent restrictions, the education sector has been adversely affected. For many, now classes take place online through their smartphones and internet, but this kind of education is still inaccessible to many.

Savita Hiraman Thakre, a teacher from a Zila Parishad School recalled how the entire concept of education via community radio came together. "I teach in a Zila Parishad School in a village. The financial condition of the families of children in these schools is bad. After the lockdowns started, we questioned ourselves as to how we could teach these children. Our centre head called a meeting with all the teachers and decided that 500 kids of our centre be given an FM Radio station, through which educational lectures could be delivered. We all invested a total of Rs 2.5 lakh for this purpose. Initially, the initiative was inaccessible for some kids due to frequency and reach-related issues, but we later started to provide education through Radio Vishwas via an app and pen drives loaded with syllabus content," said the teacher.

Dr. Hari Vinayak Kulkarni, the Station Head of the Radio Vishwas 90.8 FM said: "Earlier, bringing smartphones or looking at them inside the school premises was considered wrong for children. But now, their education takes place through smartphones. But many kids from Marathi schools and Zila Parishad schools did not have any access to smartphones and apps for their education. So through Radio Vishwas, around 200 teachers recorded their lectures on a variety of subjects and they were broadcasted via radio. This benefited children from far-off and tribal areas. Over 50,000 students gained benefit from it." Ghanshyam Koli, another teacher, thanked the radio station for providing a platform for teachers to provide education.

"We would like to thank Radio Vishwas that through their medium, we could take our educational lectures to the households of children. This also made their parents happy since their children were able to continue with their studies in spite of circumstances prevailing for a while. We teachers also feel happy," said Ghanshyam. Radio Vishwas has won two awards in the eighth edition of the National Community Radio Awards instituted by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Government of India. Its programme "Education for All" won the first prize in the "Sustainability Model Awards" category and the second prize in the "Thematic Awards" category in the Covid-19 era. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021