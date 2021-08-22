Uttarakhand CM celebrates Raksha Bandhan with children, women from Nari Niketan

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children and women from Nari Niketan at his residence on Sunday. The event was cancelled due to one-day state mourning announced on Sunday by the state government on the death of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Kalyan Singh.

Women and children, who had reached Dhami's residence hadn't received information due to lack of information. The Chief Minister celebrated Raksha Bandhan with them. Kalyan Singh, who was ailing for some time, passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday due to sepsis and multi-organ failure at the age of 89.

Raksha Bandhan, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, is an annual occasion celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special bond between siblings. Traditionally, sisters tie Rakhis on their brother's wrists and both of them exchange gifts. (ANI)

