Medal tally at the end of competitions on the 10th day of the Tokyo Paralympics here on Friday.

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1) China 85 53 46 184 2) Great Britain 37 34 40 111 3) USA 34 34 24 92 4) RPC 34 29 44 107 5) Ukraine 24 44 26 94 6) Netherlands 22 15 16 53 7) Brazil 21 14 26 61 8) Australia 18 27 27 72 9) Italy 13 27 25 65 37) India 2 6 5 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)