Left Menu

Medal Tally

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 03-09-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 19:37 IST
Medal Tally
  • Country:
  • Japan

Medal tally at the end of competitions on the 10th day of the Tokyo Paralympics here on Friday.

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1) China 85 53 46 184 2) Great Britain 37 34 40 111 3) USA 34 34 24 92 4) RPC 34 29 44 107 5) Ukraine 24 44 26 94 6) Netherlands 22 15 16 53 7) Brazil 21 14 26 61 8) Australia 18 27 27 72 9) Italy 13 27 25 65 37) India 2 6 5 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021