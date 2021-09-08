Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 14:26 IST
Govt approves Rs 10,683 cr PLI scheme for textiles
Image Credit: ANI
The cabinet on Wednesday approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth Rs 10,683 crore for the textiles sector with an aim to boost domestic manufacturing and exports, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in a meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

The cabinet has approved the PLI scheme for textiles for MMF (man-made fiber) apparel, MMF fabrics, and ten segments/products of technical textiles with a budgetary outlay of Rs 10,683 crore.

PLI scheme for textiles is part of the overall announcement of the scheme for 13 sectors made earlier during the Union Budget 2021-22, with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

