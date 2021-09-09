US ag secretary says concerned about effect of drought on meat prices
09-09-2021
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Visack said on Wednesday he is concerned about the effect of drought on meat prices that are already rising.
Vilsack told reporters at the White House that meat prices are already on the rise and could go higher due to a prolonged drought in western states.
