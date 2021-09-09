Food processing industries minister inaugurates 6 projects
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 21:44 IST
Food Processing Industries Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Thursday inaugurated six food processing projects in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Haryana.
The total cost of projects inaugurated is about Rs 76.76 crore and the ministry has given a grant of Rs 24.19 crore for these projects, an official statement said.
These projects will also provide direct and indirect employment to about 2,500 people and benefit about 6,800 farmers in the surrounding areas, it added.
