Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 19:11 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as consumer price growth slows

U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday after slowing growth in monthly consumer prices eased fears that high inflation will push the Federal Reserve to reduce stimulus early.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.27 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 34,906.90.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.60 points, or 0.24%, at 4,479.33, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 62.87 points, or 0.42%, to 15,168.45 at the opening bell.

