EU says it is working on options to manage power prices, Spain says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-09-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 18:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
A European Union official told national ministers on Wednesday that the bloc's executive arm is working on options to help member states manage record-high power prices, Spain's Energy and Environment Minister Teresa Ribera said.

Energy ministers from different countries expressed their concern about rising energy prices during a meeting on Wednesday, Ribera said in a statement, adding:

"The Commissioner concluded the debate by sharing that they are working on the preparation of proposals for flexible options to be able to tackle this situation at the European level and that in the coming weeks they will make their proposals known to everyone."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

