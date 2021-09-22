Left Menu

Macron to send envoy back to U.S., Elysee says after Biden call

French President Emmanuel Macron will next week send his ambassador back to the United States after President Joe Biden agreed that consulting France before announcing a security pact with Australia could have prevented a diplomatic row, said Macron's office. Macron and Biden will meet in Europe at the end of October.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-09-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 21:51 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron will next week send his ambassador back to the United States after President Joe Biden agreed that consulting France before announcing a security pact with Australia could have prevented a diplomatic row, said Macron's office. Last week, France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia, after the United States and Britain signed a nuclear submarines deal with Australia, causing Canberra to scrap a previous $40 billion French-designed submarine deal.

On Wednesday, Macron and Biden had a phone call in which the two leaders agreed to launch in-depth consultations to rebuild trust, Macron's Elysee department said in a statement. Macron and Biden will meet in Europe at the end of October. The U.S. also committed to boost their support to counter-terrorism missions led by European nations in Africa's Sahel region, added Macron's office.

