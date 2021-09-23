China preparing for Evegrande's downfall - WSJ
- Country:
- China
Chinese authorities are asking local governments to prepare for the potential downfall of debt-ridden China Evergrande Group, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing officials familiar with the discussion.
The company, China's second-biggest property developer, has $83.5 million in dollar-bond interest payments due on Thursday on a $2 billion offshore bond and a $47.5 million dollar-bond interest payment due next week.
Both bonds would default if Evergrande fails to settle the interest within 30 days of the scheduled payment dates.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Evergrande
- China
- Chinese
- Wall Street Journal
ALSO READ
Fitch downgrades property developer China Evergrande
Fitch downgrades China Evergrande's ratings, sees 'probable' default
Fitch downgrades property developer China Evergrande
Fitch downgrades China Evergrande, sees 'probable' default
China Evergrande to delay loan interest payments to banks, REDD reports