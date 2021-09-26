Proceeds from e-auction of gifts received by PM Modi dedicated to 'Namami Gange' campaign
On the occasion of 'World River Day', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the gifts he has received would be e-auctioned and the proceeds from that will be dedicated to the 'Namami Gange' campaign.
On the occasion of 'World River Day', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the gifts he has received would be e-auctioned and the proceeds from that will be dedicated to the 'Namami Gange' campaign. Addressing the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi said, "A special e-auction of gifts I received is going on these days. The proceeds from that will be dedicated to the 'Namami Gange' campaign."
"The soulful spirit with which you gift me, this campaign will be strengthened with the same spirit," he added. Expressing his desire for clean, pollution-free rivers, PM Modi urged that it is with everyone's efforts and cooperation that this mission can be achieved.
"The work of cleaning rivers and making them pollution-free can be done with everyone's effort and cooperation. The 'Namami Gange Mission' is also progressing today, so efforts of everyone; public awareness, and mass movement, plays a big role," he added. Namami Gange is an integrated conservation and rejuvenation programme initiated by the Central government in June 2014.
"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)
