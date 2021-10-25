Left Menu

EGS to address stakeholders' concern on PLI scheme for specialty steel: Minister        

A meeting of empowered group of secretaries EGS will be called to address the issues of the companies looking to invest under the PLI scheme for specialty steel, Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 15:48 IST
EGS to address stakeholders' concern on PLI scheme for specialty steel: Minister        
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A meeting of the empowered group of secretaries (EGS) will be called to address the issues of the companies looking to invest under the PLI scheme for specialty steel, Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said on Monday. Singh made the remarks while speaking at a seminar on 'PLI Scheme for Specialty Steel' organized by industry body FICCI here. The applications from companies looking to avail benefits of the scheme will be invited from the second week of November, he said.

If a stakeholder has any concern, it will be taken up at the meeting of the EGS, Singh said without giving any timeline for the meeting. On July 22, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved a Rs 6,322-crore PLI scheme to boost production of specialty steel in India, attracting additional investment of about Rs 40,000 crore and generating fresh 5.25 lakh job opportunities. Last week, the Ministry of Steel issued guidelines of the PLI scheme for specialty steel. In his address, Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste asked the stakeholders participating in the conference to discuss and come out with suggestions on the scheme. ''I am sure, there will be some outcome of today's seminar. I invite participants to let us know their suggestion for support,'' he said. Kulaste further said he is confident that a huge number of domestic and internal players will come forward to avail the benefits of the scheme and invest in India to produce specialty steel. Specialty steel, he said finds application in various sectors including auto, defense, construction, etc. The scheme will reduce India's dependence on imports for specialty steel, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021