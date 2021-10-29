Left Menu

Rare white-cheeked gibbon born in Polish zoo

A rare white-cheeked gibbon named Dao has been born in a zoo in the Polish city of Wroclaw, moving the critically endangered species a small step further away from extinction. There are only 150-160 such gibbons left in the wild, as well as about 200 in captivity worldwide, Wroclaw Zoo said.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-10-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 19:22 IST
Rare white-cheeked gibbon born in Polish zoo
  • Country:
  • Poland

A rare white-cheeked gibbon named Dao has been born in a zoo in the Polish city of Wroclaw, moving the critically endangered species a small step further away from extinction. There are only 150-160 such gibbons left in the wild, as well as about 200 in captivity worldwide, Wroclaw Zoo said. In the wild, the animals are found in Vietnam and Laos. They have also been seen in China, although not for 30 years.

White-cheeked gibbons are difficult to breed. Dao was born in late September, but the zoo only announced his birth on Thursday. Radoslaw Ratajszczak, the director of Wroclaw Zoo, said it one of the best enclosures for gibbons in Europe, with many trees and ropes.

"They can behave naturally here and have peace and quiet. They return the favour with beautiful singing and offspring." (Writing by Isabella Ronca and Alan Charlish, editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021