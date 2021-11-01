Ukraine's Zelenskiy discussed European energy crisis with Germany's Merkel: tweet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he discussed the European energy crisis and the conflict in eastern Ukraine with German Chancellor Angela Merkel while attending the global climate conference in Glasgow.

Ukraine accuses Russia of using energy as a weapon against Europe and Zelenskiy's government has pressed Berlin not to certify Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, though Germany wants the project to go ahead.

"During the meeting in Glasgow with #AngelaMerkel, we discussed the current security situation in #Donbas and the course of peace negotiations, the energy crisis in Europe and ways to overcome it," Zelenskiy said in a tweet.

