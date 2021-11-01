Ukraine's Zelenskiy discussed European energy crisis with Germany's Merkel: tweet
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he discussed the European energy crisis and the conflict in eastern Ukraine with German Chancellor Angela Merkel while attending the global climate conference in Glasgow.
Ukraine accuses Russia of using energy as a weapon against Europe and Zelenskiy's government has pressed Berlin not to certify Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, though Germany wants the project to go ahead.
"During the meeting in Glasgow with #AngelaMerkel, we discussed the current security situation in #Donbas and the course of peace negotiations, the energy crisis in Europe and ways to overcome it," Zelenskiy said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
M Night Shyamalan to serve as jury head at 2022 Berlin Film Festival
Ukrainian parliament approves bill to strengthen central bank independence
Ukrainian GTS operator applies for participation in Nord Stream 2 certification
Ukrainian shuts schools as coronavirus death toll hits new record
Union Berlin officials attacked before game in Rotterdam