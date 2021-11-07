Gujarat: Indian Coast Guard rescues seven fishermen after boat catches fire, capsizes

The Indian Coast Guard rescued seven fishermen from a fishing boat that had caught fire and capsized in the Arabian Sea on Sunday. The Coast guard ship 'Arush' executed the rescue operation. The boat had capsized approximately 50 miles off the Gujarat coast. The rescued crew was taken to Okha, Gujarat, informed the Indian Coast Guard.

Earlier, seven other lives were saved by the coast guards on Friday after a fire engulfed fishing boat IFB Varda Vinayaka-I due to a short circuit in the wheelhouse. "On receipt of the message by marine rescue sub-centre (MRSC), New Mangalore at 10 pm on November 5 from CSP Malpe sources, C-155 from Karwar was sailed during night hours at 10.15 pm for SAR MISSION for an assessment of the incident and evacuation of fishermen," the official statement had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)