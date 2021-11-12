Left Menu

OIL, IIT-G come together to boost tech in energy sector

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-11-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 15:57 IST
OIL, IIT-G come together to boost tech in energy sector
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, and Oil India Ltd (OIL) will be collaborating for the development and introduction of new technologies in energy and related sectors, a release issued by the educational institution said on Friday.

The partnership will also focus on cooperation in the transfer of existing technologies, knowledge upgradation and innovation partnership, training and skill development, and other areas of mutual agreement, it said.

An MoU to seal the collaboration was inked between the two organisations on Thursday, with IIT Guwahati Director Professor T G Sitharam and OIL Executive Director Sasanka Pratim Deka signing the agreement.

''This MoU will facilitate a new path for exploring various opportunities in applied and translational research for the sustainable energy sector with OIL.

''IIT Guwahati is among the few top institutions in India that are dedicated to developing state-of-the-art technologies and skilled manpower in the field of petroleum and its allied industries,'' Professor Sitharam said.

He said oil and gas industries will benefit from this collaboration as it will lead to the development of indigenous technologies.

Deka said that OIL will look forward to more collaborations with IIT, Guwahati and this coming together of the two institutions will enhance the efficiency of the industry and contribute to greater profitability, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
4
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021