Karnataka Bans Social Media for Minors: A Bold Move Amidst Concerns

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared a ban on social media for those under 16, seeking to mitigate mobile usage's adverse effects on children. Announced during the 2026-27 state Budget presentation, the ban stirred mixed reactions from parents and experts regarding its feasibility.

While the initiative aims to protect children from mental health risks, experts like Dr. Saritha Nagaraj commend the effort but emphasize a balanced approach. Pediatric experts warn against a broad ban, proposing guidelines to foster responsible tech use instead.

Political and business figures express varied opinions, with BJP's Lahar Singh Siroya supporting the move. However, industry voices caution that this measure might not be effective given the high rate of shared device usage and suggest comprehensive internet safety regulations.