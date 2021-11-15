Ganja worth over Rs 2 crore seized in Hyd; three held

A total of 1,240 kg ganja, worth over Rs 2.08 crore was seized from here on Monday and three-drug peddlers have been nabbed, police said.

On specific information, police teams raided an automobile garage at Medipally here and seized the ganja that was brought from the Sileru Agency area of Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh and kept it for transporting to Mumbai, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

Police took three drug peddlers into custody and seized 1,240 kg of the narcotic drugs along with three vehicles even as three other accused including the prime accused managed to escape after noticing the movement of police during the raid. The accused used to purchase ganja at Rs 8,000 per kg from the suppliers in the Sileru agency area and dumped it in the automobile garage. They later used to sell it to needy customers at Rs 15,000 per kg, police said adding they were running this illegal business for the last year.

