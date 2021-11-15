Left Menu

Ganja worth over Rs 2 crore seized in Hyd; three held

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 14:25 IST
Ganja worth over Rs 2 crore seized in Hyd; three held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 1,240 kg ganja, worth over Rs 2.08 crore was seized from here on Monday and three-drug peddlers have been nabbed, police said.

On specific information, police teams raided an automobile garage at Medipally here and seized the ganja that was brought from the Sileru Agency area of Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh and kept it for transporting to Mumbai, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

Police took three drug peddlers into custody and seized 1,240 kg of the narcotic drugs along with three vehicles even as three other accused including the prime accused managed to escape after noticing the movement of police during the raid. The accused used to purchase ganja at Rs 8,000 per kg from the suppliers in the Sileru agency area and dumped it in the automobile garage. They later used to sell it to needy customers at Rs 15,000 per kg, police said adding they were running this illegal business for the last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021