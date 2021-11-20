Left Menu

Assam reports 238 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

A total of 238 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in Assam in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 20-11-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 23:35 IST
Assam reports 238 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 238 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in Assam in the last 24 hours. As per the state's health department, Assam has 1,756 active cases while the total case count has gone up to 6,15,291. The positivity rate stood at 0.64 per cent on Saturday.

With 184 new recoveries, the total recoveries climbed to 6,06,117. The recovery rate is 98.51 per cent. The death toll in Assam is at 6,071 and the case fatality rate is 0.99 per cent.

To detect the presence of the virus, 2,54,37,888 tests have been conducted in the state so far. Of these, 37,223 tests were done on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

